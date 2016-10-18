Xiaomi Diwali Sale with Discounts : Redmi Note 3 at Re. 1, Mi 5 Price Cut, and More

Mumbai, Oct 18: Xiaomi’s Diwali With Mi sale is in its second day, and all offers are back starting 10am IST. The Re.1 flash deal offer on Tuesday includes the Redmi Note 3 (16GB) and the 20000 mAh Mi Power Bank, and it is set to begin at 2am IST. Apart from this, Xiaomi is selling Redmi phones, Mi phones, and accessories for a discount on its website.

To participate in the flash deal, ensure that you have registered on mi.com and have your billing and card details filled in. On the first day, the best offers went out of stock pretty fast and the Re. 1 flash deal was over in a matter of seconds. The Xiaomi Mi Max Prime Gold and Grey colour variants were out of stock in no time as well, since it was the first time the smartphone went up for sale.

The Xiaomi Mi 5 gets big price drop of Rs. 3,000 plus a zero interest EMI during the Xiaomi sale period, which means it will be available at Rs. 19,999. Xiaomi is also offering a 30 percent discount on its Mi Protect accidental and liquid damage cover, and is selling it at Rs. 799. One user also stands a chance to win one one Mi Robot Vacuum every day for free in Xiaomi’s lucky draw.

Only one of the two bundle deals make it to the second day. The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank and USB Fan deal for Rs. 1899 is out of stock, and only the Mi Band and Mi Band strap going at Rs. 1,099 is available for purchase.