Xiaomi Diwali sale starts:Top deals and discounts on Redmi Note 4, Mi A1, Mi Band-HRX edition and Rs 1 flash sale

New Delhi, September 27: The festive season is arriving and so is the season of sales and discounts. The e-commerce websites closed their sales on September 24, the Chinese company Xiaomi announced its Diwali with Mi Sale to commence from September 27.

According to reliable sources, the sale will take pace n the official website Mi.com which will start at 10 am on September 27 and would last till September 29. The company is offering great discounts, rewards and also exciting prizes during this sale. Few of the company’s bestsellers like the Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Mi Max 2 will be available on offer along with the Xiaomi’s latest launched smartphone Xiaomi Mi A1.

The company has also listed some offers on accessories like the Mi Band HRX Limited Edition, Mi Headphones Comfort White, Mi In-Ear headphones Basic Matte, Mi Capsule Earphones Black, and new launch of Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2. There are also deals on Xiaomi power banks like the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 Black and 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 White.

Deals and offers during the Diwali with Mi sale

Redmi Note 4, 3GB model: Xiaomi is giving a discount of Rs 1000 on the 3GB variant of the Redmi Note 4 at Rs 9,999. The 4GB variant of the Redmi Note 4 which is Rs 12,999 would be available at Rs 10,999 during the Diwali sale. Those buying the Redmi Note 4 via Paytm will get a cashback of Rs 400.

Redmi 4 : The company also announced up to Rs 1500 off on Xiaomi Redmi 4. The offer will be available for all three storage variants of the phone. The Redmi 4 starts at Rs 6999 in India. The price starts at Rs 10,999 for the Xiaomi Redmi 4 price in India. Xiaomi is giving a discount of Rs 100 on accidental or liquid damage for the Mi phones with Mi Protect. There is also up to Rs 100 off on Mi phone covers and cases.

Mi Headphones Comfort White: Xiaomi is giving a discount of Rs 300 on its Mi Headphones Comfort White headphones. It originally costs Rs 2,999, so the price during the sale will be Rs 2,699. The Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic Matte will be available at Rs 499 instead of Rs 599. The Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 will also be available for buy during the Diwali Mi Sale.

20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 White: The Xiaomi 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 White will be available at Rs 1,799, Rs 400 off on its original price of Rs 2,199. The 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2 Black will also receive a price cut of Rs 300, to sell at Rs 899. There are also discounts on Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 White and Mi Router 3C White.

Mi Air Purifier 2: The Mi Air Purifier 2 will be available at Rs 8,499 whose original cost is Rs 9,999. The MI Air Purifier Bundle which costs Rs 12,498 will be selling at Rs 12,498 during the sale.

Coupons, Rs 1 flash sale: There will be MI coupons given out at 10 am everyday during the sale. From 11am to 5pm, the company will hold the Rs 1 flash sale, there’s also Bid to win contest from 2pm to 6pm only for app users, and lastly the fastest finger first at 4pm everyday. There is also Rs 5 per cent cashback on shopping from SBI credit and debit cards and up to Rs 1,111 cashback on domestic flight booking with every purchase on Mi.com and free Hungama Music subscription for 3 months/12months with every smartphone purchase.