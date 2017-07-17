Xiaomi to launch its Mi Max 2 smartphone in India on July 18 for under Rs 20,000

New Delhi,July17:Xiaomi is all set to launch its Mi Max 2 smartphone in India on July 18 for under Rs 20,000. This is the successor of the first generation Mi Max phablet that was launched last year in the country. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 also offers a huge 6.44-inch display and weighs a massive 211 grams. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Mi Max 2 will come with a 6.44-inch 1080p Full HD display along with a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Powered by a 5,300mAh battery, the smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system with its custom MIUI.

Xioami has achieved a record high number of quarterly smartphone shipments in the second quarter of 2017. The Chinese smartphone company has reportedly shipped 23.16 Million smartphones in this time period, indicating an increase of 70 percent from the previous quarter. Xiaomi has gained the Number 2 spot in the overall Indian smartphone market. Even Xiaomi’s revenue has seen a rise of 328 percent year on year as per the letter, with Redmi Note 4 becoming the highest shipped smartphone in India.