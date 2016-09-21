Xiaomi Mi launches Mi Band 2 with heart rate sensor at Rs. 1,999

New Delhi, September 21: Xiaomi has unveiled its second-generation fitness tracker in India, the Mi Band 2. Priced at Rs. 1,999, the Mi Band 2 will be going on sale via Mi.com from September 27 and will later be available via Amazon India from September 30. The company also launched the Mi Air Purifier 2 in India on Wednesday, reports ndtv.com.

The new Xiaomi Mi Band 2 packs a host of improvements over its predecessor including an all-new Oled screen and the much-requested heart rate sensor. To recall, the original Mi Band was launched back in April 2015 and was priced at Rs. 999 in India. The Mi Band 2 was initially launched in June in China.

The new Mi Band 2, similar to other existing wearable devices in the market, focuses on the user’s health by helping track fitness and sleep patterns. One of the biggest additions to the new Mi Band 2 is the 0.42-inch Oled display which shows time, steps taken, and heart rate count among others. Another notable addition is the PPG (photo plethysmography) sensor as a heart rate monitor. The new Mi Band 2 packs a 70mAh battery which the company claims up to 20 days of standby time. The first generation Mi Band which featured no display had a battery life of up to 30 days.

Much like the original Mi Band, the new band vibrates to alert users about incoming calls, alarms, and notifications. The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 will be compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and above as well as iOS 7.0 and above.

The new Mi Band 2 wearable supports Bluetooth 4.0 LE for pairing with the smartphone. It comes with 40.3mm length, a width of 15.7mm, and a side width of 10.5mm. The company listing says that the Mi Band 2 weighs just 7 grams. For user comfort, the Mi Band 2 is built of skin-friendly thermoplastic elastomers material and flaunts aluminium as well. Much like the original Mi Band, the new band will be available in Black, Blue, Green, and Orange colours. The device is water resistant with IP67 certification.