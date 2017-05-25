Xiaomi Mi Max 2 phablet is all set to launch at event in China

Beijing, May25:Xiaomi Mi Max 2 phablet is all set to launch at an event in China on Thursday; the event is scheduled to start at 2pm CST (11:30am IST). The upcoming Mi Max 2 is the successor the Xiaomi Mi Max that was launched last year with a massive 6.44-inch display. The Chinese brand last year claimed that it shipped 1.5 million units of the original Mi Max in the two months since its launch in China, so the prospects for the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 are not too dim. Leaks have already given us a fair idea of what to expect from the new phablet.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 price

According to reports, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will come in 4GB of RAM with Snapdragon 626 SoC model, and 6GB of RAM with Snapdragon 660 SoC variants priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 15,900) respectively. The Weibo leak was first reported by GizmoChina.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 specifications

The new Mi Max 2 is said to come with a 6.44-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display and 12-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX378 sensor. The phone is also likely to sport a 5-megapixel front camera. Much like the Mi Max, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is also likely to launch outside China. The company is widely expected to introduce a 128GB storage variant of the Mi Max 2.

A more recent leak on Weibo claims the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will pack a 5349mAh battery. The tipster on Weibo further suggested that the 5349mAh battery on the Mi Max 2 will be seen on the Mi Max 2 variant featuring Snapdragon 626 processor.

The Mi Max 2 is also expected to sport all-metal body alongside including a USB Type-C port. Leaks show the 3.5mm audio jack on the top of the device, and the fingerprint scanner is situated in the centre at the back, just like its predecessor