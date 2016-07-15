Xiaomi to offer phones at Re. 1 flash deals on Mi 2nd anniversary

New Delhi July 15:For its 2-year anniversary ,Xiaomi is launching a three-day carnival in India. Kicking it off on July 20, the Chinese conglomerate looks to conduct a host of contests, announce some temporary price drops and introduce Re.1 flash deals during its Mi 2nd Anniversary carnival.

Xiaomi is giving away a host of its devices for just Re. 1 to registered users. On the first day, 10 Xiaomi Mi 5 and 100 Mi Power Bank (20000mAh) will be up for grabs.

On July 21, 10 Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 and 100 Mi Band (white LED) will be available for flash deals, and on the last day 10 Xiaomi Mi Max and 100 Mi Bluetooth speakers will be up for grabs.

The flash deals will be conducted at 2pm everyday, and registration for being eligible for these flash deals involves sharing the news on Facebook before July 19.

Apart from these flash deals, Xiaomi will put up limited stocks of new items like the 10000mAh Mi Power Bank, Mi In-Ear Capsule Headphones, and Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro Gold variant in these three days.

The company is also giving out Mi cash coupons, and a free Mi Max for playing a game on the Mi 2nd Anniverary website.

The price drop deal is essentially only on its Bluetooth speaker, which will be available for a Rs. 700 discount, and will be priced at Rs. 1,999 for those three days.

There are several app exclusive offers as well.

The Xiaomi Mi 5 Gold colour variant is being sold with a free Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro Gold. The Xiaomi Mi 4i comes with a free USB cable and a USB Fan.

There are also app-exlcusive offers for the Redmi Note 3, Mi Max, and the 20000mAh Power Bank.

Interestingly, Xiaomi will also give away one Mi TV to a randomly selected buyer who purchased from the Mi Store app.

Xiaomi entered the country in 2014 by launching the Mi 3 smartphone in India.

Nicknamed the ‘Apple of China’, the company has managed to garner quite a huge fan following, and for that purpose Xiaomi even introduced a separate Mi Community forum for its followers in the country.

It managed to sell three million smartphone in just one and a half year from entering the market.