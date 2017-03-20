Xiaomi Redmi 4A launches India today

Mumbai, March 20: Chinese Mobile giant Xiaomi will launch the much-anticipated budget smartphone Redmi 4A in India on Monday.

This is the Beijing-based company’s second big smartphone launch for India this year.

In January 2017, the company launched the Redmi Note 4 in India in three variants. The Redmi 4A is a successor to the Redmi 3, and the phone was first launched in China in November 2016.

The phone will be an Amazon exclusive and is expected to be priced below Rs 6,000.

In terms of specifications, the world’s 4th largest smartphone maker, introduces Redmi 4A has a 5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD resolution (720p) and sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage.

There’s a microSD slot as well, while the rear camera is 13Mega Pixel and the front camera is 5Mega Pixel. Redmi 4A has a 3120mAh battery and runs Android Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top of it.

Xiaomi India managing director Manu Kumar Jain tweeted:

20 March: In addition to a new Redmi, we’ll also announce a major milestone in @XiaomiIndia‘s India journey. 3 days to go! #TimeToGetSmarter — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 17, 2017

Here are the specs of the Redmi 4A

5-inch IPS LCD screen

HD resolution (720p)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage with microSD card for expanded memory

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

3120mAh battery

Android Marshmallow with MIUI 8

The Chinese player claims to have sold over one million Redmi Note 4 smartphones since its launch in India.

Xiaomi was the second leading smartphone manufacturer in the country in the fourth quarter, 2016, according to research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

Xiaomi’s success was driven by its budget phones like the Redmi Note 3, Redmi 3S Prime series, and it is continuing the momentum by launching new phones under the brand.

While Xiaomi is known for its online presence, the company is expanding to offline retail as well in India, which is still a huge share of the market.

The Redmi Note 4 will be made available offline as well, according to Jain.

He had tweeted saying, Xiaomi is partnering with Poorvika Mobile, Sangeetha Mobile, and BigCMobiles and others to make their Mi phones available across 700+ stores in the country.