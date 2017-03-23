Xiaomi Redmi 4A, new entrant for Rs 5999 launched

New Delhi, March23:Xiaomi Redmi 4A, the latest entrant in Xiaomi’s Redmi series, will be available from 12:00 PM exclusively on Amazon India. Manufactured in Xiaomi’s plant in India, the latest Xiaomi Redmi 4A is an entry-level budget smartphone that offers spectacular features at an affordable price tag of Rs 5,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A flaunts 5-inch HD display, which is enclosed in a polycarbonate body. The dual-sim smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 64-bit quad-core processor and sports 16 GB internal storage – expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card – coupled with 2 GB of RAM.

The Redmi 4A boots Android 6.0 out of the box disguised under Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 theme. On the camera front, the smartphone features 13-megapixel (MP) rear camera and 5 MP front-facing selfie camera. The device is powered by 3,120 mAh battery that keeps the show running.

On the connectivity side, the dual-sim device offers VoLTE capabilities, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, IR blaster and USB-tethering. The device weighs 131.5g and will be available in dark grey and gold colour options. The new rose gold colour variant is scheduled to launch on 6 April, 2017.

The IndusInd Bank credit card and debit card users are eligible to get 10 per cent discount. Also, Idea cellular subscriber are eligible to get 28GB of 4G data with following conditions:

Recharge with Rs 343