Xiaomi all set to launch the next version of the Mi 5

Mumbai, Sep 12: Xiaomi launched their flagship smartphone Mi 5 in early 2016. It featured all the latest hardware that one could desire. But now it seems like the company is all set to launch the next version of the Mi 5.

The Xiaomi Mi 5S is doing the rounds on the Chinese social networking site, Weibo according to Android Pure. If rumours are to be believed the Mi 5S will sport a 2K display with force touch technology that’s seen on the Apple iPhone 7.

It will also be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor the Snapdragon 821 and will come with 4GB RAM. There will be two versions of the phone – a standard edition with 3GB of RAM and 64 GB storage and a premium edition 4GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi has not made an official announcment on this development yet, but if rumors are to be believed the company plans to launch the device very soon in China and it will be expected to launch in India by the end of November 2016.