Xiaomi unveils 6.44-inch smartphone

Beijing, May 10: Xiaomi at its Tuesday event in China unveiled its new MIUI 8 ROM. The Chinese company apart from the new ROM also revealed the new Mi Max smartphone.

The new Xiaomi Mi Max featuring a massive 6.44-inch full-HD (1080×1920) 342ppi display will be the biggest smartphone in the company’s lineup in terms of screen size. Xiaomi in a tweet, wrote, “Meet #MiMax, our largest smartphone yet.”

The Xiaomi Mi Max sports an all-metal body and will be available in Dark Grey, Gold, and Silver colours. The smartphone comes with slim profile of 7.5mm. The new phablet from Xiaomi also features a fingerprint scanner which is located at the rear panel.

Xiaomi has announced that the Mi Max will be available in three variants – CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model powered by a 1.8GHz hexa-core Snapdragon 650 processor; CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 652 processor, and a third model priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and powered by Snapdragon 652 processor.

The Xiaomi Mi Max sports a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and LED flash. There is a 5-megapixel front camera also on board with 85-degree wide-angle view, and a f/2.0 aperture.

The dual-SIM handset supports 4G LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS with Glonass, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac with Mimo. It is backed by a massive 4850mAh battery. It features a hybrid SIM tray. It measures 173.1×88.3×7.5mm and weighs 203 grams.

The smartphone sports an infrared emitter to act as a universal remote control, apart from an ambient light sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and proximity sensor.