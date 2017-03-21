Xiaomi unveils Redmi 4A in India at Rs 5999

Chinese electronics company Xiaomi on March 20th made another addition to its budget smartphone portfolio with the Redmi 4A.

Xiaomi took the spotlight today with the launch of Redmi 4A entry-level smartphone, priced at Rs. 5,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A android smartphone will be now available exclusively on Amazon.in and Mi.com.

The world’s 4th largest smartphone maker has also confirmed the Xiaomi Redmi 4A launch by releasing a teaser of the same. It will start retailing from March 23.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A was launched in China last year for a price of RMB 599 (About Rs 5670.00).

You can now use the Redmi 4A smartphone handset with your Reliance Jio SIM. The Redmi 4A smartphone is compatible with Reliance Jio (has 4G VoLTE support) and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage with support for a microSD card.

The New handset is a metal body smartphone and features a 13 Mega Pixel rear camera with LED Flash along with a 5Mega Pixel front camera. Xiaomi, however, hasn’t provided a fingerprint sensor on the Redmi 4A and the device is backed by a 3,120mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Redmi 4A runs an older Android Marshmallow-based MIUI 8 interface.

Apart from Dark Grey and Gold colors, there is a Rose Gold color variant of the smartphone as well.

Other smartphones in the Redmi 4 lineup include the Redmi 4 Prime and Redmi 4X.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Specifications:

Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Quad-core 1.4GHz) | Adreno 308 GPU

Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720) IPS display

RAM: 2GB

Internal Storage: 16GB; expandable up to 128GB with microSD card

Rear Camera: 13MP | f/2.2 aperture | Single LED flash

Front Camera: 5MP | f/2.2 aperture

Battery: 3120mAh

Dimensions: 139.9 x 70.4 x 8.5 mm

Weight: 131.5 gms

At Rs 5,999 ($92), the Redmi 4A is a great budget smartphone that would sell quite well.

It’s not an upgrade to the Redmi 3s which is a better option between the two – although the latter is also Rs 1,000 expensive. And that’s why, with its price, it will be an attractive option for many. It’s an affordable package that offers decent smartphone experience without too many compromises.

The Chinese mobile handset maker, which has built a strong presence in India, was struggling to meet demand, even with a third-party manufacturing agreement with Foxconn, which has a factory in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.