Xiaomi will be officially opening first ever Mi Home store in India

Bengaluru, May4:Xiaomi will be officially opening its first ever Mi Home in India as the company has sent out media invites for the launch in Bengaluru. The launch will happen on 11 May and will see Manu Jain, Group Vice President, and Managing Director, Xiaomi India present for the opening.

For those of you who don’t know, Xiaomi has special Mi Home stores in China where it showcases all of its products under one roof. The Mi Home in India will similarly sell products including headphones, power banks, Mi Band, Mi Air Purifier, and others. At this time we aren’t sure if the company will start selling smartphones at the new Mi Home store but considering how it has slowly forayed into the offline market, it might do so in the coming future.

Manu Jain has also given a hint on Twitter that Xiaomi has three events lined up for Indian this month starting with the Mi Home. Information around the other two events has not been revealed.

Xiaomi has managed to keep a strong presence in India ever since it entered the market three year ago. According to a recent report by Counterpoint, Xiaomi, for the first time jumped to the number two spot in India right behind Samsung.