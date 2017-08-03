Xioami Mi Max 2 may be available in offers as low as Rs1500

New Delhi,August3:Xioami Mi Max 2 has gone on sale in India from today. The smartphone is being sold on most of the e-commerce websites, like Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm Mall, TataCliq as well as company’s own Mi.com.

The Mi Max 2 sale started at 10 am today. The all new device is available only in a Black colour model which has 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 had arrived in India last month.

The phone is available usually in a weekend sale but you can also buy the device from offline retail stores across India. The Mi Max 2 comes to India with a price tag of Rs 16,999. But you can avail some exchange offers on the smartphone on certain websites.

While there we could not find any kind of exchange offer on Xiaomi’s Mi.com website, but Flipkart and Amazon are offering some huge discounts on the product. While Flipkart says that it is offering upto Rs 15,600 off on the Mi Max 2 under and exchange offer, Amazon shows that it is giving a discount of Rs 15,100 off on the smartphone.

So, technically, you can get the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 for as low as Rs 1500 to Rs 1900. However, it must be noted that this is an exchange offer so the web portals have marked which smartphones are eligible for exchange with the Mi Max 2. The discount you get depends on which device you are giving away to get the Xiaomi’s smartphone. As of now, on Flipkart, we found that the full discount is available for only on Google Pixel smartphones.

Apart from the other offers, buyers can also avail upto 100GB additional 4G data on the Reliance Jio network. Essentially, they will get 10GB extra data per recharge of Rs 309 or more, and the limit is 10 recharges till May 31, 2018.

Watch the video review of Xiaomi Mi Max 2 here:



Xiaomi Mi Max Specifications: Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has a 6.44-inch full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels), and there’s Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The phone has a metal unibody design, but this time the antenna bands are muted and on the top. On the camera front, Mi Max 2 gets 12 MP rear camera coupled with a 5 MP front camera. The battery isn’t the only big change on the Mi Max 2. The company has also added Stereo Sound for an improved video, gaming experience, which makes sense give this is a phablet likely to be consumed for entertainment purposes. The fingerprint scanner is on the back, there’s an IR blaster for controlling other home devices.