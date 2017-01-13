‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ premiere: Padmavati-men happy for Deepika

Mumbai , Jan. 13: Mumbai, last night, saw a grand, really grand premiere of Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage.’
When the whole tinsel town was present to witness the magic on-screen, how could the leggy lass’ Padmavati co-stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor stay behind?
The two men were seen hogging all the limelight, at the event, in traditional looks, with the trademark moustaches.
Speaking about his Mastani, ‘proud’ Bajirao of Bollywood said, “I am proud and excited to see Deepika in this whole new avatar, as this badass action star!”
Sasha took expressed his happiness about the leggy lass and said, “I am really happy for Deepika. This is a huge opportunity for her and it is so nice seeing her do so well.”
The movie, starring VinDiesel in titular character, will hit the theatres in India on January 13. (ANI)

