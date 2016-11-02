xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, It’s here! The latest trailer of Deepika’s Hollywood debut

Mumbai, Nov 02: Deepika Padukone’s fierce Serena avatar in her Hollywood debut ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ is a treat to our eyes.

Paramount Pictures recently released the latest trailer of the action-adventure film starring Vin Diesel in the lead. The 30-year old actress is seen in a bold look and her action sequences give us the chance to see a different side of the ‘Piku’ star in this new trailer of the film.

For the Indian audience, Paramount Pictures India also released the trailer in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The movie also stars Donnie Yen, Samuel L. Jackson, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Rory McCann, Kris Wu and Ariadna Gutiérrez.

Directed by D.J. Caruso, ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ is slated to hit the big screens on January 20, 2017.

https://www.youtube.com/159eedb7-3f1f-4962-90f1-59871ce2a824