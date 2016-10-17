xXx: Return of Xander Cage Trailer ; Deepika Padukone goes all out as ‘action star’

Mumbai, Oct 17 : Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone appears feisty and ferocious in the new trailer of her maiden Hollywood venture, “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”.

The over one-minute long video sees Deepika performing high-octane stunts and exuding confidence while doing so, besides flirting with the hero Xander Cage, played by Hollywood star Vin Diesel.

The trailer also shows actress Ruby Rose in action. There has been speculation about the length of Deepika’s role in the film since its teaser was released a few months ago. The fans were left disappointed by her blink-and-miss appearance in it.

The trailer, however, comes as a relief for them as it features the 30-year-old actress prominently.

Directed by DJ Caruso, the third instalment of “xXx” franchise will hit theatres on January 20, 2017.