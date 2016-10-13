xXx-The Return Of Xander Cage : Deepika wants Vin Diesel trapped in ‘Bigg Boss’ house

Mumbai, Oct 13 : Actress Deepika Padukone, who will be launching “Bigg Boss 10” with Salman Khan, says she wants to be locked inside the Bigg Boss house with the whole cast of her Hollywood maiden project “xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage”, including Vin Diesel.

Directed by D.J. Caruso, “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” is a sequel to the 2002 film “xXx” and 2005 film “xXx: State of the Union”. The film, slated to release on January 20, 2017, also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.

In a special video posted on the official Facebook page of Colors channel, Deepika says she would like to relive the whole shooting experience with the cast while inside the house.

“I think I would like the entire cast of ‘xXx…’ in the Bigg Boss house because I think we had so much fun while making this movie. Four months in Toronto, we had such an amazing time and I wish that all of us could go into the house and relive the entire experience again,” Deepika said.

The reality show, an Indian version of international series “Celebrity Big Brother”, features celebrities locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance, without any gadgets or luxury. This time the spotlight is on the common man

The “Piku” star also has a survival tip for the contestants.

“One of the things that I have learnt through all the films that I have made and especially ‘xXx’ is to enjoy the experience. Seeing the ‘Bigg Boss’ concept, I know that sometimes there are extremely challenging situations but I think it is important to stay focused and most importantly make friends and enjoy the experience while you are there,” said the actress, who stole hearts with her debut film “Om Shanti Om” in 2007.

For the first time, the controversial reality show will open its doors to the common people to appear as contestants along with the stars.

After months of auditions and scrutiny, 13 names have been shortlisted, of which eight will be entering the house. The format details for the new season are yet to be revealed.

Deepika feels that the whole concept of getting common people into the house will change the dynamics of the reality show.

She said: “I think with common people entering the house this time the entire dynamic will change. Not to say that celebrities are not common people but I think it will be interesting to see completely new people with their personalities coming out.”

On the Bollywood front, the actress will soon start working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus “Padmavati”. The film stars Ranveer Singh and and Shahid Kapoor, and is slated to open next year.