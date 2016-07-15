Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu, two sides of a coin, Jaganmohan suffers old rivalry

Andhra Pradesh, July 15: The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has attacked Jaganmohan Reddy, the leader of YSRCP, the opposition in Andhra Pradesh, by tweeting that ‘corrupt leaders are rightfully going to the places they deserve’. It calls Jaganmohan Reddy, an economic terrorist. Varla Ramaiah, the TDP spokesperson had put forward the need for Reddy’s resignation.

There was an attachment with the tweet describing the corruptions of the YSRCP. It included the press realese by the enforcement directorate announcing attachment of properties worth Rs. 749 crores. These properties belong to their opposition leader, Jaganmohan Reddy.

It is not just a tweet against the opposition party. But it unfolds the story of enemity between two prominent political families in Andhra Pradesh. Both the families hail from Rayalaseema. For the last 12 years these two families are creating bitter narratives of rivalry.

The reason behind the rivalry is really unknown. Decades ago, Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu were very close friends, who even shared one room in the party Office. Both of them were from neighbouring villages too.

The latest scam of Rs. 749 crores, actually happened when, Y S Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister of Andhra, between 2004 and 2009. Among the immovable assets, Jagan’s Lotus Pond Bunglow, Hyderabad, his mantri chambers residence at Bannarghatta, Bangalore and Sakshi Towers at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad are the prominent ones.

And this is not the first time that Jagan is being targeted. But this has become fatal to Jagan’s kingdom.

The Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had played a key role in making it a scandal. It was actually Naidu’s master brain; whic strategised the attack against the Sakshi Tv, the voice of YSRCP and the strong critic of the TDP government. Nothing was gained through the attack on Sakshi Tv.

In the war between two political leaders always proved Naidu’s prominence. Jagan could not yet beat Naidu’s decades of experience in Indian politics. There is no use in complaining on and on to the governor. The state Labour Minister Acham Naidu called him a criminal, who must be imprisoned. He commended in the assembly that the state could build a new capital without debts, if all the illegal wealth of Jagan, about 1.2 lakh crore has as got attached to the government.

It is an unbelievable fact that 52 YSRCP MLAs among 67 were suspended from service, for questioning illegal matters related to ministers and rising up issues unfavourable for the ruling party. This pressure will also result in favour to the TDP, as many MLAs have jumped to TDP from YSRCP.

Certain unknown facts are their behind their rivalry as some of the members from both the parties says that Naidu is just replicating the situations, once created by YSR. When YSR was the Chief Minister,and Naidu was in opposition, YSR’s government did not allot vehicles to Naidu. Naidu was not even allowed to buy a private car for himself. It was only after YSR’s death, Naidu was allotted new vehicle. When Naidu was the Chief Minister, he too had the same attitude, creating problems to YSR.