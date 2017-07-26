Yadgir district performs marriage of frogs will help in bringing rain in Karnataka

Yadgir,July26:Though Yadgir district received 154.09 mm of rain as against the normal of 117 mm in June, it received just 31.02 mm of rain as against 153 mm in July.

Farmers, who had sown green gram, considered a short-term cash crop in the kharif season, are expecting a low yield, if the situation fails to improve in the coming days. This has forced people from rural areas to perform special pujas to Gods and Goddess seeking rain. In one such instance, residents of Naikal village in Shahpur taluk, performed “marriage” of frogs on Tuesday. The residents sung songs by taking the “bride” and “bridegroom” on a procession after the “marriage” ceremony. “We are helpless … we can’t do anything but just pray to the rain god,” a woman said. Normally, people perform “marriage” of amphibians during dry spells to please the rain god. They follow all rituals and let the newly-wed couple free. “Performing the marriage of frogs will help in bringing rain … this was our last resort for good rain,” another resident said.