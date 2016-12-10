Yahoo launches Answers Now app

California,Dec10:Yahoo has officially launched its ‘Yahoo Answers Now’ app for mobile, an extension of one of the most popular Q&A communities on the Internet. The app aims at helping users find quick and honest responses to questions that a regular web search might not solve.

Yahoo had revealed an experimental app code-named Yahoo Hive last month, which has now been rebranded as Yahoo Answers Now. The app at the time required an invite to be installed and used, but the restriction was lifted by the company recently and is now available on both Apple And Android app stores.

“We’re excited to announce Yahoo Answers Now, which re-imagines the Q&A experience for mobile users. Available on iOS and Android phones in the U.S., the app helps users pose questions and receive quality answers quickly from members who have relevant experiences and expertise,” said Tim Su, Director of Engineering, Yahoo.

Yahoo Answers, which still has 300 million monthly users worldwide, continues to be one of the company’s prized online properties. It seems that the suffering American tech behemoth is slowly acknowledging the mobile revolution and taking steps to tap into it. Yahoo Answers has been facing competition in the form of ‘Quora’ – another question-and-answer website that has gained tremendous popularity since its launch in 2010.

Yahoo will take the questions you ask and route them to knowledgeable people and experts in the Yahoo Answers community for quick and correct responses.

Some key features of the app include:

1. Matching: When you ask a question, we route it to qualified responders who have the experiences and expertise to provide a high quality answer.

2. Following: Gone are the days of having to manually remember user profiles. Follow users you respect to easily stay connected.

3. Give thanks: Use the “thank you” and emoji buttons to express appreciation.

4. Rich media: Craft awesome answers with a wider assortment of media, including images and links.

5. Blazing fast: Get notified immediately when someone answers your question or thanks you for a great answer.

Yahoo Answers Now is available on iOS and Android app stores. For iOS devices, the size of the app is 74.2 MB and has support for languages like Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. It is compatible with devices running iOS 9.0 or later. For Android, the app requires Android 4.4 or above.