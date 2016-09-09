Yamaha rebuilt its Sport Heritage range of motorcycle SR400 with the help of Belgian custom builder Fred ‘Krugger’ 

New Delhi, Sep 09: Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha Motor Company has rebuilt its Sport Heritage range of motorcycle SR400 with the help of Belgian custom builder Fred ‘Krugger’ Bertrand. The motorcycle has been taken to a whole new level with a stunning layer of MotoGP history cleverly woven into the custom Yamaha SR400.

There are almost too many custom details to mention as Fred’s obsession with perfection spills across the SR400. Motogadget speedo, switches and grips sit behind a tiny custom cowl at the front above a modified top triple clamp and custom handlebars. The brakes and clutch have been given an upgrade and are by Beringer, adding some power over stock to match the supercharged 400.

The standard SR400 fuel tank has been kept, but reworked to be narrower and longer and a custom tail unit hides all the electrical components. A stunning interpretation of the Yamaha Speedblock in blue and white completes the colour scheme, with the names of all the riders in Bernard’s racing career written into the design.

The original Yamaha SR400 comes equipped with 399cc, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve engine which delivers maximum power at 17.1 kW @ 6500 rpm and churns out maximum torque at 27.4 m @ 3000 rpm.