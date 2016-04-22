Yamaha to launch Cygnus Ray ZR Scooter in India

Iwata, (Japan) Apr.22: Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. on Friday announced the launch of the new Cygnus Ray ZR scooter to the Indian market by end of this month. Featuring a stylish body and a 113cm3 Blue Core engine, the Cygnus Ray ZR was developed based on the Next Generation ‘REAL’ Boys Scooter concept, which is quiet popular with men in their 10s and 20s. The retail price of standard model would be INR 52,000 whereas the Premium model would cost INR 54,500. The motorcycle market in India has seen a demand of 16 million units in 2015, which is anticipated to grow to approximately 19 million units in 2018. Scooters account for approximately 25 percent of this total demand. Many scooters have relatively larger-sized bodies as they are aimed at families, but the Cygnus Ray Z’s compact and sporty appearance has become popular. The Cygnus Ray ZR also emphasises comfort with its spacious under seat storage and tandem sheet with thicker cushioning. In addition to the standard model, a premium specification will also be available, featuring the addition of aluminium wheels, disc brakes, and down fenders.