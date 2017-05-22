Yamuna river given oxygen using cylinders and pipes by a group of volunteers

Agra, May 22: In a unique protest, Yamuna was today given oxygen using cylinders and pipes by a group of volunteers who wanted to draw attention of lawmakers to the pollution in the river.

River Connect volunteers gathered at the Etmauddaula view point park with cylinders and pipes.

“Yamuna has zero oxygen level which has resulted in the death of marine life. The river water is unfit for human consumption and even bacterias cannot survive,” a river activist, Shravan Kumar Singh, said.

The river is mostly dry which poses a threat to the foundation of the Taj Mahal which experts say should remain moist with river water.

The city also observed the water tragedy day today, marking the death of 21 people who died after drinking municipal water on May 21, 1993.

The Uttarakhand high court has recognized the Ganga and the Yamuna as so-called living entities, giving the rivers that have seen years of damage at the hands of humans, a legal voice.

Animals, for instance, aren’t considered living entities by law. Only humans are.

“This order may be seen as a precedent and come across as strange but it is not any different from the status of being a legal entity as in the case of family trusts or a company,” said Raj Panjwani, a practicing lawyer at the National Green Tribunal