Yasin Malik detained by J & K Police, over call for protest march

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik. (File Photo: IANS/PIB)

Srinagar, November 10: The Jammu and Kashmir police has detained separatist leader Yasin Malik after he called for a protest march in Kashmir.

Yasin Malik is the chief of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front. The police has detained him in the Sangrama area of Baramulla district while he was on his way to Sopore.

Yasin had called for a shutdown in Baramulla District on Wednesday in protest against four ‘mysterious killings’ in less than 24 hours.

