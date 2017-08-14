Yasin Malik’s wife seeks Pakistan’s hand for Independent Kashmir

New Delhi, August 14: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Yasin Malik (Kashmiri separatist leader), seeks Pakistan’s help for the liberation of Kashmir and establishing it as an independent nation.

She greeted Pakistan on their 70th Independence saying that she wished prosperity for the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. She complimented Pakistan on behalf of all the Kashmiris.

She wished that later on Kashmir would also be able to celebrate their independence like Pakistan. And thus, she is in pursuit of Pakistan’s helping hand and supporting words in order to uplift Kashmir as an independent nation.

According to Mushaal, ‘freedom’ is not the name of a flag or identity, rather is a nation’s right to become sovereign. ‘Freedom’ is right to live, right for religion, right for security, right for mobility and right to think. Mushaal asserted that as Pakistani women enjoy all these freedom, Kashmiri women too wishes for the same.

Mushaal said that ‘freedom’ is ‘freedom of soul’ and she believes that it is the right of everyone to break all the cages if their soul and body is confined. ‘Freedom of Soul’ is the motive of Kashmiri freedom struggle, says Mushaal, she could find that ‘freedom’ in the history of Pakistan’s freedom movement.