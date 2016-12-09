‘Ye Hai…’ second home to me: Divyanka Tripathi

Mumbai, Dec 9: On the completion of 1000 episodes of popular TV show “Ye Hai Mohabbatein”, actress Divyanka Tripathi says she “loved and enjoyed” all her scenes in the show which she considers her “second home” now.

Divyanka plays the role of Ishita Bhalla in the show.

“Ishita has become a household name now. Starting off as the next door girl to now becoming the pillar of the Bhalla house the entire journey has been a roller coaster ride,” Divyanka said in a statement.

“I have had many look changes from time to time. Jumping off a cliff or actually acting on a wheel chair, going to Australia or fighting with crocodile in water, I have loved and enjoyed each of my scenes.

“The show is very special to me as I found my life partner, Vivek Dahiya, also here. All the cast and set has become like a second home to me,” she added.

The show, which is aired on Star Plus, began in December 2013 with Divyanka, Anita Hassanandani and Karan Patel in lead roles.

The cast of “Ye Hai Mohabbatein” on Thursday came together to bring in the celebration of 1000 episodes in Punjabi style.

“When we started off, none of us knew we would come so far. 1000 episodes is a huge success, ours is a proper Punjabi family in the show so what better way to celebrate the same than the ‘Dhol wala’s’,” Karan said in a statement.