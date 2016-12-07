Year-end offers: LeEco announced discounts on ‘superphones’

New Delhi, Dec 7 : As part of its year-end offers, Chinese technology conglomerate LeEco on Wednesday announced a two-day offer of 10 per cent discount on its “Le 2” and “Le 1s Eco” Superphones purchased on Axis Bank debit and credit cards.

“Customers can also avail an exchange offer up to Rs 10,000 while purchasing ‘Le 2’ and up to Rs 8,000 on ‘Le 1s Eco’,” the company said in a statement.

The offers are available only on Flipkart on December 7 and 8.

LeEco was recently named among India’s most attractive mobile phone brands by TRA Research, a brand insights company.

–IANS