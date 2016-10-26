Yeddyurappa Verdict : Congress in Shock, On the other hand BJP hailed the court decision

New Delhi, Oct 26 : The Congress on Wednesday dubbed as “shocking” the acquittal of former Karnataka Chief Minister and state BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa by a Special CBI court in Bengaluru in a bribery case.

“We are stunned, surprised and shocked that serious allegations for which mounting evidence was provided to the CBI have been completely overlooked. This is clear case of political influence,” Congress leader Sanjay Jha told IANS.

“The CBI under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi government has become a convenient bureau of investigation, the way in which NIA (National Investigation Agency) has become Namo investigation agency,” Jha said.

Attacking the BJP-led central government, the Congress leader said: “Currently, the institutions meant to investigate and furnish evidence are failing miserably in their task. It is evident that these are all under political influence.”

Jha said Yeddyurappa will face the real test in public court, which will manifest itself in elections.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed the court decision.

BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma told IANS: “We are happy that the court has acquitted him of all allegations.”

“He has said earlier that the case against him was politically motivated,” Sharma said.

Yeddyurappa’s relatives including his two sons and a son-in-law have also been found not guilty today.

The former Chief Minister was jailed for three weeks in 2011 connection with the case before being given bail.

Investigators had accused him and his family of swapping mining licenses for donations that were made to trusts run by them.

Mr Yeddyurappa was made Chief Minister in 2008, but was replaced after the corruption case escalated by the BJP’s Sadananda Gowda. After a maze of venality charges entrapped the BJP’s top leaders, the party lost the state to the Congress.

The South-West Mining case was part of Chapter 22 of the second part of Lokayukta report on illegal mining submitted by former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde in July 2011. The mining firm JSW , which is a part of the Jindal group bought 1.2 acres of land from a private firm owned by the Yeddyurappa family.

This transaction was done for 20 crores, which is alleged was much higher than the guidance value. Another transaction also was made to Prerana Education Trust which is also run by Yeddyurappa family. JSW donated Rs 10 crore to the trust.

It is alleged that the bribe was paid for a grant of official favours during Yeddyurappa’s tenure as the Chief Minister between 2008 and 2011. A total of 216 witnesses were examined in the case.

With Agency Inputs