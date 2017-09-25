Yellow jacket wasp sting gives UK man heart attack after allergic reaction

United Kingdom, September 25: The wasp stings are very painful and it takes lot of time to get cured but a wasp sting gives a heart attack to a man in United Kingdom. According to reliable sources, the man suffered a heart attack due to a severe allergic reaction to a wasp bite. The man was diagnosed with Kounis syndrome which means that a severe allergic reaction is followed by the symptoms of chest pain that may result in a heart attack.

Although Kounis syndrome is very rare, there are medical reports of the syndrome that were linked to allergic reactions to foods, insect stings and certain drugs. According to media sources, the man was bitten by a yellow jacket wasp and began to complain of heaviness and pain in his left arm soon after.

After few hours, the pain became more frequent and spread to his left arm, shoulder and back. He suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital. The man has a tendency to develop allergic diseases and also has a medical history of asthma and eczema, but never had a severe allergic reaction. Anyhow, he had been smoking a pack of cigarettes a day for more than 30 years. Before this incident, the UK man had some buildup of plaque in the arteries which also put his heart at risk.