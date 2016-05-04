Yemen civil war: Peace talks to resume in Kuwait

Kuwait City, May 4: The UN envoy trying to negotiate an end to the war in Yemen says peace talks will resume in Kuwait.

Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed said on Twitter that the talks would resume today. He says all sides in the conflict agreed to form a committee to look into what happened in the governorate of Amran, which reportedly came under attack by Yemen’s Shiite rebels. That attack halted the talks in Kuwait City.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government, backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, is fighting the rebels known as Houthis who seized the capital, Sanaa, in September 2014. The Saudi-led forces entered the conflict in March 2015.

In over a year since the Saudi intervention, UN figures say the war has killed nearly 9,000 people a third of them civilians.

