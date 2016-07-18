Yerevan police station attack:One Armenian police officer dead ,hostages taken to demand release of political prisoner

YEREVAN, Armenia July18 About 20 armed supporters of a jailed opposition leader attacked a police station in Armenia’s capital on Sunday, killing one officer, wounding four and taking several others hostage, police said.

The attackers demanded the release of Jirair Sefilian, who was arrested last month, and the opposition group repeated its call for the resignation of President Serzh Sargsyan and his government.

They also demanded the release of all political prisoners, the resignation of Sargsyan and the setting up of a temporary committee to govern the country.

The group maintained communication with the media during the entire siege, and posted an amateur video calling on Armenians to protest in the streets.

The area around the station in Yerevan’s Erebuni district was cordoned off by police, bringing in armored vehicles and construction equipment to block the road, and said negotiations were conducted with assailants for releasing the hostages.

The deputy police chief said that that there was no chance of release of the political prisoner,Jirair Sefilian .

Sefilian, a leader of the opposition group Founding Parliament, was arrested June 20 and charged with illegal acquisition and possession of weapons.