Yes i can.. be 'fat but fit',when we thought we can...

Washington / USA/ Aug 15: Developing a concept from “fat but fit”, recent study reveals the fact that body with extra kilos could up your risk of heart attack a quarter, even if u are healthy.

The University of Cambridge and the Imperial College London found that being overweight will increased a person’s risk of coronary heart disease (CHD) by up to 28 percentage which compared to with the healthy bodyweight, even if they had healthy blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels are normal.

Discussing some factors reveals the World Health Organisation. that more after a follow up period of 12 years or more,a total number of 7,637 people in the EPIC cohort experienced CHD events,such as death from heart attack.Body weight was classified according to definitions from the World Health.

According to the reports, research author Camille Lassale, stated that if a patient is overweight at his present condition.

He / she should do more handwork should be made to help them get back to a healthy weight, regardless of other factors. Even if their blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol appear within the normal range, excess weight is still a risk factor,”

By means of controlling and adjusting lifestyle factors such as smoking, diet, exercise and socioeconomic status, the study shows that comparing to the healthy normal weight group, those classed as unhealthy had more than double the risk of CHD, whether they were normal weight, overweight or obese.

Researcher Ioanna Tzoulaki stated that the concept of healthy grossly fat didn’t exist. If anything, the study showed that “people with excess weight who might be classed as ‘healthy’ haven’t yet developed an unhealthy metabolic profile. That comes later in the timeline, then they have an event, such as a heart attack.”

They added that as no follow up measurements were taken, they cannot show how the group’s health status changed over time. However, they add that what is clear from the study is that population-wide prevention and treatment of obesity is needed in order to ensure public health.

The study is published in the European Heart Journal.

(with ANI inputs )