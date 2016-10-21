Yes, Naagin season 2 actor Karanvir Bohra became a proud daddy

Mumbai, Oct 21: Television heartthrob and popular actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu recently welcomed their babies! Yes, you read that right, Naagin season 2 actor Karanvir became a proud daddy.

Recently, Teejay and TV hunk Karanvir were blessed with twin daughters. Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are now parents of two cute little angels.

We heard that the actor flew down to Vancouver, Canada a few days back as he wanted to be with his wife.

Recently, mommy-to-be Teejay’s friends threw a baby shower in Canada. She uploaded a video on her social media – Instagram account and wrote a beautiful caption that reads, “Thanks to this amazing gang of girls for such a fun baby shower today! It was another day the made me count my blessings – I may live in India but the warmth and love in all these friendships never changes! Thank you for your baby blessings, my darlings, I love, love, love you guys so much! #comeFALLinlove”.

Teejay friends had organised a baby shower function which had an unique theme “Come fall in love”. The mommy-to-be looked gorgeous in hippie style as she decorated her hair with leaves.

She wrote: ‘Come Fall in Love’ – what a great idea for a Fall baby shower! Huge thank you to my sweethearts @instadiamond55 @jessicamattu @redbottombaws @pinkstarz19 @slick_rick1000 for putting it all together. You guys made me feel so special. I am so grateful, so spoiled and so loved! And since we were focussing on Fall, I got to honour my Aquarian hippie side, by wearing leaves in my hair! Haha! Daddy-to-be Karanvir was not present at the baby shower function, as the actor was busy shooting in Mumbai.