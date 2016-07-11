Yes, She is a woman and definitely she has nipples : But, stop looking and commenting about it, focus on her play

In this case, the woman isn’t a businesswoman or a politician — she’s a world-famous athlete. And while nobody’s exactly denying Serena Williams’ serious skill on the court, her victory at Wimbledon was overshadowed by some viewers’ tweets about what was “distracting” them the whole time.

That’s right — nipple-shaming. Apparently the scandal of Serena Williams having a human body was so great that some people just couldn’t keep their eye on the ball. And they shared their gross tweets. And yes, her nipples were visible through her shirt at certain times, but we don’t really see why people were losing their damn minds at the sight of this:

Try to calm yourselves after seeing such a outrageous photograph. We know that you’re surely overcome with shock.

However, many Twitter users called Williams’ nipples “distracting” and continued to body shame one of the world’s best athletes.

why watch wimbledon if the most interesting thing you can find to comment on is serena williams’s nipples — jessica (@jessicasophie_) July 7, 2016

With all the money Serena Williams earns, why can’t she buy a decent sports bra which covers her nipples properly — Katie Fathers (@katiefathersxx) July 5, 2016

Anyone else noticed Serena Williams nipples are constantly hard? — Ellis Hicks (@EZ_Ellis) July 5, 2016

100% best thing about Wimbledon is Serena Williams’ nipples. — tasha (@TashMc) July 3, 2016

On holiday with the boyfriends family watching Wimbledon, Serena Williams nipples are the elephant in the room. — Emma Steeples (@steeeples) July 1, 2016

Wonder how big serena Williams nipples are — Calum (@calumroberts1) September 2, 2015

Before the match on June 28, Williams posted a picture of her outfit writing: “Kinda in love with my wimbledon dress.”

Kinda in love with my wimbledon dress @nikecourt #audemarspiguet #nikecourt A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 28, 2016 at 6:38am PDT

Unfortunately, the comments only became worse when Williams wore the same outfit during Thursday’s semi-final match against Elena Vesnina.

Below are images from Thursday’s match, which Williams dominated, winning 6-2, 6-0.

Williams’ fans shut the haters down quickly, reminding viewers that, yes, women have nipples and, no, you don’t get to comment on them.

Can’t believe people are saying Serena Williams nipples are distracting from the tennis. Have you never seen nipples before?! — Kirsty (@kirsty_lbennett) July 7, 2016

Shock horror. Serena Williams has nipples. Outrage people, outrage. — Emily Grace Bridger (@EmilyBridger) July 7, 2016

It’s amazing that people are freaking out over seeing serena Williams nipples spoiler alert women have nipples — ✨darling✨ (@shades_of_palex) July 7, 2016