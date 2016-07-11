Yes, She is a woman and definitely she has nipples : But, stop looking and commenting about it, focus on her play

In this case, the woman isn’t a businesswoman or a politician — she’s a world-famous athlete. And while nobody’s exactly denying Serena Williams’ serious skill on the court, her victory at Wimbledon was overshadowed by some viewers’ tweets about what was “distracting” them the whole time.

That’s right — nipple-shaming. Apparently the scandal of Serena Williams having a human body was so great that some people just couldn’t keep their eye on the ball. And they shared their gross tweets. And yes, her nipples were visible through her shirt at certain times, but we don’t really see why people were losing their damn minds at the sight of this:

Try to calm yourselves after seeing such a outrageous photograph. We know that you’re surely overcome with shock.

However, many Twitter users called Williams’ nipples “distracting” and continued to body shame one of the world’s best athletes.

Before the match on June 28, Williams posted a picture of her outfit writing: “Kinda in love with my wimbledon dress.”

Unfortunately, the comments only became worse when Williams wore the same outfit during Thursday’s semi-final match against Elena Vesnina.

Below are images from Thursday’s match, which Williams dominated, winning 6-2, 6-0.

Williams’ fans shut the haters down quickly, reminding viewers that, yes, women have nipples and, no, you don’t get to comment on them.

