Yesteryear actor Amrit Pal passes away at 76

Mumbai,June21:Yesteryear actor Amrit Pal passes away !!

Veteran actor Amrit Pal passed away at his Malad residence in Mumbai after suffering from liver cirrhosis. It was reported that he was bedridden for few months. He was 76.

The actor mostly played villainous roles in films and shared screen space with top yesteryear stars such as Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Anil Kapoor among others.

“He was suffering from liver cirrhosis from a long time and was bedridden. He was hospitalised for quite a few days and was later brought home. He passed away at 5 pm yesterday at his home in Malad,” Pal’s daughter Geeta told PTI.

He started his career in Bollywood with Jeetendra-Sridevi starrer ‘Jaal’ as a villain.

One of his most notable performances was in Rajiv Mehra’s ‘Pyar Ke Do Pal’, starring Poonam Dhillon and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead.

Pal is survived by two daughters, a son and grandchildren.