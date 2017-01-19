Yoga guru Baba Ramdev beats Olympic medalist Andriy Stadnik in PWL bout

NEW DELHI: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev displayed his wrestling skills as he went head-to-head with 2008 Olympic silver medalist Andriy Stadnik in a promotional bout of the Patanjali Powervita Pro Wrestling League (PWL) on Wednesday.

Sporting his typical saffron langot, Ramdev came out on top 12-0 over Stadnik, who is well remembered by Indian wrestling enthusiasts as he had defeated Indian star wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Beijing Olympics. As the Ukrainian reached the final, it gave Sushil an opportunity to play in repechage and win a bronze medal.

Ramdev walked onto the mat and, before the bout began, exhibited his firebrand yoga moves before proceeding to his friendly battle with Stadnik, 34, a former European champion.

Ramdev showed wrestling acumen as he pulled out the best of technical moves such as take-down, one-leg hold and pinning down.

Since it was a promotional bout, Stadnik responded by allowing Ramdev to have his way, as did the referees. After nearly two minutes, Standnik surrendered.

The bout took place during the second semi-final between Punjab Royals and Mumbai Maharathi. PWL is sponsored by Patanjali Ayurved Limited, owned by Ramdev.

Ramdev noted that people should do wrestling as it can help in stamina building.

He also felt that wrestling has the credentials to become world’s most popular sport.

This was not the first time that Baba Ramdev has shown interest in friendly wrestling bouts. Last year, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of their Ashram in Haridwar, Baba had challenged India’s only individual two-time Olympic wrestling medallist and former world champion Sushil.