Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on ‘India Today’ cover send Twitter users berserk
New Delhi July 15:Baba Ramdev may have been known for many reasons–his yoga, his Patanjali products, for the time he was caught while trying to flee in a woman’s attire from Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan and for wanting to ‘beheaded’ those who refuse to chant “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”–but probably the world, or even the Yoga guru wasn’t expecting to be on a magazine cover.
The magazine shows Ramdev doing some sort of an yoga, where he is seen posturing with his legs forward bend. He is facing the camera from in between the legs.
It describes him as the “Power Yogi” and goes on to explain “How Baba Ramdev discovered commerce and turned spirituality on its head to emerge as a political, economic and cultural superbrand.”
As soon as the magazine tweeted out its cover photo, Twitter went nuts.
As obvious as its all want the cover photo censored
Baba Ramdev was at Olympics in 2012 taking part this year at Rio pic.twitter.com/v8m8m7rHzC
— ★ ALEX (@alexguiarebello) July 15, 2016
Baba Ramdev leading the Indian Air Force attack on terrorist hideouts in POK pic.twitter.com/Fh3jMADGJH
— ★ ALEX (@alexguiarebello) July 15, 2016
Bermuda Triangle on Baba Ji Ki Booty… #BabaRamdev @HuffPostIndia @Sarcasm_So pic.twitter.com/l0qTU8Ohcf
— Aashish Kushwaha (@iamash_007) July 15, 2016
I miss Channel V #channelV #Indiatoday #BabaRamdev pic.twitter.com/APjAxabE8N
— Aashish Kushwaha (@iamash_007) July 15, 2016
Indian Version of Tarzan Spotted. !! #BabaRamdev pic.twitter.com/rZYWnsPAsF
— Aashish Kushwaha (@iamash_007) July 15, 2016
More Baba Ramdev bhakts ? pic.twitter.com/9rZNFgq2WU
— Neville Pereira (@nevillepereira) July 15, 2016
Baba Ramdev practicing to be the goalkeeper for India in the next #FIFA world cup in Russia #FIFA2018 pic.twitter.com/8x1bmpLJtb
— ahmad aadil (@imahmadaadil) July 15, 2016
India’s second contribution to the wonders of the world.
Baba Ramdev on @IndiaToday cover. pic.twitter.com/nKzO1LKj7a
— Monica (@webbed_vagabond) July 15, 2016