Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on ‘India Today’ cover send Twitter users berserk

July 15, 2016 | By :

New Delhi July 15:Baba Ramdev may have been known for many reasons–his yoga, his Patanjali products, for the time he was caught while trying to flee in a woman’s attire from Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan and for wanting to ‘beheaded’ those who refuse to chant “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”–but probably the world, or even the Yoga guru wasn’t expecting to be on a magazine cover.

 It happened. India Today, the newsweekly, decided to put Ramdev on the cover of their latest issue.

The magazine shows Ramdev doing some sort of an yoga, where he is seen posturing with his legs forward bend. He is facing the camera from in between the legs.

It describes him as the “Power Yogi” and goes on to explain “How Baba Ramdev discovered commerce and turned spirituality on its head to emerge as a political, economic and cultural superbrand.”

As soon as the magazine tweeted out its cover photo, Twitter went nuts.

As obvious as its all want the cover photo censored

