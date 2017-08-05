Yoga guru Baba Ramdev once paid Rs2-crore worth ads for chyawanprash

Uttarakhand,August5:Patanjali Ayurved ex-CEO SK Patra has said Baba Ramdev once gave ‘chyawanprash’ worth Rs2 crore to a media house for Rs4 crore of advertising in its newspaper.

Adding that Ramdev used to think “advertising is a waste of money”, Patra said Ramdev struck the deal on his insistence. “I was amazed at his imaginative style of doing business,” Patra noted.

Chyawanprash is a delicious nutritive jam that has been used in Ayurveda for thousands of years, offering a wide range of health benefits. In Sanskrit, the word, “prash” refers to a specially prepared food. It is said that two ancient sages of Ayurveda concocted this particular formula to restore youth to the elderly sage, Chyawan—thus the name, “chyawanprash. he Ayurvedic jam known as chyawanprash is made with a base of amalaki fruits (Emblica officinalis) and typically contains a number of other herbs, ghee, sesame oil, sugar, and/or honey. The honey, ghee, and sesame oil serve as yogavahis (catalytic agents) to carry the herbs deep into the tissues, while the sugar is considered a samvahaka dravya (preservative substance) which helps to safeguard the clinical efficacy of the main ingredient, in this case amalaki.

The Other chief ingredients chyawanprash of are: