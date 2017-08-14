Yoga guru Baba Ramdev Patanjali Ayurved is in the process of acquiring 150 acres in Jammu and Kashmir to give jobs to youth

Srinagar,August14:Yoga guru and businessman Ramdev on Sunday said that his company Patanjali Ayurved was in the process of acquiring 150 acres in Jammu and Kashmir to set up a manufacturing unit in the state, which will offer jobs to Kashmiri youth. He also called for a boycott of Chinese goods in India, adding that the country should counter China wherever possible, PTI reported.

“Even the idols of our gods are imported from China,” Ramdev said. “As Indians, we should boycott Chinese products for the reason that it supports Pakistan.”

He also claimed that practicing yoga can help prevent terrorism. “Anyone who masters the art of yoga can never become a terrorist,” he said. “Not a single person who mastered yoga ever became a terrorist in history”.