Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali group to setup mega food park in Rajasthan

JAIPUR,Nov10: Yoga guru Ramdev today announced plans to set up a mega food park in Rajasthan and said his Patanjali group, which is entering into dairy and spices segments, can buy farm produce worth Rs 5,000-10,000 crore from farmers in the state.

“I along with Patanjali will support Rajasthan Chief Minister in all her endeavours. The company is entering into milk industry and Patanjali would be keen to make Rajasthan a part of its journey,” Ramdev said at the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet here.

“Patanjali is coming in large scale in spices. We will purchase them from Rajasthan and other states and process,” he said. He added that besides spices, the company will also make available cow milk.

Ramdev said his group is gearing up to buy milk from the state from next year. “If we get sufficient milk, we can leave behind amul though we have no competition with Amul.”

He also asked farmers of the state to grow aloe vera, gooseberry, giloy, ashwagandha, pearl millet and said that he was ready to purchase the produce in maximum quantity. “We are ready to purchase those produce worth even 5 to 10 thousand crores rupees,” he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje stated that the state stand committed to transforming its agricultural landscape by actively promoting global best practices.

“With surplus production of food grains, milk and pulses, the state is geared up to adopt multiple innovations such as digital soil mapping, use of drones for effective input management, employing innovative protected cultivation methods, zero budget natural farming or technology enabled traceability systems,” she said.

Raje also said that Rajasthan has evolved as a strong investment friendly state and the Government is constantly working towards ensuring that these investments and benefit all stakeholders.

“Within just one year of holding the Resurgent Rajasthan Summit 2015, projects valued at almost Rs 5,000 crore have already been implemented and projects worth Rs 54,000 crore and Rs 49,000 crore are under construction and under various stages of clearance respectively.

“Excluding the solar energy projects, the total likely investment to be grounded is Rs 1.08 lakh crore or 74 per cent of the investment commitments. This would be one of the fastest and highest conversion rates for any State in the country,” she said.