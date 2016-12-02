Yoga guru Baba Ramdev refutes report on his niece’s marriage with RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son

Patna, December 2: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Friday refuted reports that he was keen on his niece marring RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, who is the Bihar health minister.

“It is nothing but a gossip spread by a section of the media,” Ramdev told reporters after meeting Lalu at his official residence here.

Ramdev, who arrived here on Thursday night, to meet and address dealers of his brand — Patanjali products, said he visited Lalu after being informed that the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief was unwell.

“I have called on Lalu not for any matrimonial relationship or politics over demonetisation. It is a personal visit to inquire about his health,” Ramdev clarified.

“Lalu is our country’s heritage and his health is matter of concern for us. Lalu should remain healthy for the politics of the country,” Ramdev said, adding that Lalu practised yoga. IANS