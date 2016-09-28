Yoga guru Baba Ramdev to be seen on singing reality show ‘The Voice India Kids’

Mumbai, Sep 28: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will be seen on the singing reality show “The Voice India Kids”.

Ramdev will give stress-busting tips to the aspiring young singers, who are seen on the show.

“I am very happy that I am on ‘The Voice India Kids’. I would like to advise the kids to do yoga every morning. This will help to sharpen their talent,” Ramdev said in a statement.

He shot for the special episode on Monday here.

Talking about Ramdev, singer Shaan said: “He is known for his yoga and I often follow him. I am happy that he has imparted yoga tips related to stress and voice development to the contestants.”

Shaan is seen as a coach on the &amp;TV show alongside Neeti Mohan and Shekhar Ravjiani.

