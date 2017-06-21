Yoga help people being in harmony with fellow humans, nature: United Nations General Assembly chief.

New York/USA, June 21: On the International Yoga Day, United Nations General Assembly president Peter Thomson asserted that the age-old practice guides people towards being in harmony with fellow humans and with nature. Pointing out towards the fast-paced ways of the 21st century, Thomson said it is important for us to ensure that we look after ourselves through healthy lifestyles and choices and that which helps us sustain physically and mentally, adding that Yoga connects our bodies with nature and leads us in a better balance with the world around us.

“In the plethora of challenges and activities of the 21st century, we need precious moments of self-reflection,” Thomson said while addressing the mammoth gathering at the UN headquarters. Thomson reiterated that the ancient art of physical, mental and spiritual balance helps many to achieve assets of well-being among the bustle of the contemporary world. “The theme of this year’s celebration ‘Yoga for Health’ directly links Yoga practice to sustainable development goal number three which focuses on ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being at all ages,” he added. Thomson highlighted that Yoga has become a global identity and thanked the permanent mission of India for organising the event here.

“I want to thank permanent mission of India for organising the event and especially to Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin and his team for bringing us all together on International Yoga Day and for providing us with the opportunity to celebrate this age old practice in the interest of peace. The benefits of Yoga are well-known. Emerging from ancient South Asia, Yoga is now practised in different forms all around the world and has assumed a global identity,” he said.

June 21 was proclaimed as the International Day of Yoga in December 2014. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the International Yoga Day function at Uttar Pradesh’s Ramabai Ambedkar Ground with over 60,000 participants.

The 80-minute yoga session is expected to begin around 6:30 a.m. in the morning. Several dignitaries, politicians and bureaucrats will participate in the event. The United Nations (UN) General Assembly declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga by consensus after adopting a measure proposed by Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)