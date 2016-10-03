This yoga practitioner nursed herself to good mental health from depression

LasVegas,Oct3:Suffering from PTSD, anxiety, and major depression, a rape survivor Heidi Williams finally found peace in yoga. Having almost lost her 6-month-old, she had even attempted to commit suicide, however, yoga practice has brought the colors back to her life and she‘s now even able to help those in need, who are in the same place where she once was.

“It was in this place of mental illness hell that I found yoga and grace. Yoga brought me to a safe place again. A place of peace and self-acceptance,” – Williams told Mantra Yoga Health After recovering, she dedicated her life to inspire others through self-healing process by running online support groups where people can connect with each other. Her main goal is therapeutic yoga classes and retreats that would be specifically designed for depression, anxiety, and PTSD. She also uses social media to spread her finally discovered joy of life by showing a beautiful harmony of the body and mind that everyone is able to achieve. Her Instagram photos go with inspiring quotes for those still in search of their emotional peace.

It’s easy to get lost in the beauty of Heidi Williams’ yoga-inspired Instagram account ― but the images are also spreading an important message about mental health.

Williams started practicing yoga after she was diagnosed with a constellation of mental health disorders that she believes stem from an incident in 2013 in which her infant son, Silas stopped breathing and had to be revived.