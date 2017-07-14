Yogi Adityanath calls an urgent meeting after White powder found in UP Assembly

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), July 14: After a lump of suspicious white powder was found in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly during an ongoing session, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called for a high-level meeting today at 10.30 a.m.

The CM seeks an NIA probe in the incident. He also said that some plastic explosives found inside the assembly.

After the meeting, Chief Minister ordered a Police verification of all the workers in the assembly complex.

Meanwhile, security officials, including an anti-explosive team, have also reached the Assembly to investigate.

60 grams of suspicious white powder was found in the assembly during an ongoing session yesterday, which was later sent to a forensic lab for testing.

(With ANI Inputs)