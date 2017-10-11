Yogi Adityanath government in UP to build a giant statue of Lord Ram on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has proposed to build a giant statue of Lord Ram on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya.

Though the details are not finalised, the statue is proposed to be 100 metres in height, as per a presentation of the State Tourism Department.

“On receipt of clearance by the National Green Tribunal, a grand statue of Lord Sri Ram will be constructed on the banks of the Saryu,” an official statement from the Governor’s office said.

Tourism plans

The statue would be part of the Navya Ayodhya scheme of the Tourism department to develop Ayodhya as a tourist hub.

The proposal for the statue was presented to Governor Ram Naik by Principal Secretary, Tourism, Awanish Awasthi.

The State government said it had presented the Detailed Project Report of Rs. 195.89 crore to the Union Tourism Ministry for the integrated tourism development of Ayodhya. The Centre has already approved and given Rs. 133.7 crore to the State.

Praising the presentation, Mr. Naik said facilities of the “highest order” should be put in place in Ayodhya for pilgrims and tourists to develop the town as a tourist hub. The State government also plans to hold grand Deepavali celebrations in Ayodhya this year.

On October 18, 1.71 lakh diyas or oil lamps would be lit at the Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya, while an Ayodhya Heritage walk, a grand Shobha Yatra showing the entry of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, and his Raj Abhishek ceremony would be showcased, Mr. Awasthi said.

An aarti ritual would also be held at the new ghat along with a laser show. Artists from Indonesia and Thailand will perform a Ram Leela function.

VIP list

The “Deeputsav” will be attended by Mr. Adityanath, Mr. Ram Naik, State Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Union Minister of State for Tourism K.J. Alphons, Union Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma and several other leaders, apart from pilgrims and tourists.

Mr. Awasthi said the Tourism Department would also develop the Ram Katha Gallery, repair ghats, especially Guptar Ghat, where Lord Ram is believed to have taken a jal samadhi , develop a statue of Rani Ho, and install security features such as CCTVs.

He told The Hindu that it was “yet only a concept” put up as a presentation that the statue would “become a tourist attraction in case it is taken up”.