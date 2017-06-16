Yogi Adityanath government has decided to disband Shia and Sunni Waqf boards in UP after corruption allegations

LUCKNOW,June16: Following complaints of corruption against senior functionaries of the Shia and Sunni Waqf boards, the Yogi Aditya Nath government has decided to disband the two bodies.

State minister for minorities, waqf and Haj, Mohsin Raza, said the UP government initiated the process on the recommendations of Central Waqf Council, which reported gross irregularities and corruption in both the bodies.

He said former minister for minority affairs Azam Khan and his wife had featured prominently in the corruption complaints looked into by CWC and records accessed by it and also in complaints received by the ministry independently.

“In the past two months itself, there were innumerable complaints against chairpersons and members of the both the boards.

Azam Khan’s name has come up for corruption in the Shia waqf board and his wife’s name in the Sunni board. After the CWC recommendation, CM Yogi Adityanath Yogi’s approval was sought and the procedure initiated,” said Raza.

He added that the state had found irregularties worth thousands of crores of rupees in the two bodies and had written to the CBI to probe into the allegations.

When asked if the state government had the authority to dissolve an elected body like the waqf board, Raza said a section in the 1995 Waqf Act “allows the state to supersede the boards”.

“It is all being done legally,” he said, adding the government would either constitute a new board or appoint an administrative officer to run the boards. “We will work transparently so that people do not suffer,” he said.

The minister also said that once the dissolution process would be complete, the government would also bring out a White Paper on irregularities and corruption in the two boards.