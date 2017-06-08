Yogi Adityanath government waives off stamp duty to promote Samsung to set up its Rs 4,900 crore project in Noida

Lucknow,June8: The Yogi Adityanath government did its bit to help Samsung set up the Rs 4,900 crore project in Noida by waiving off the stamp duty the company had to pay for the lease of land for its mega project.

This is part of the new CM’s efforts to get more business into Uttar Pradesh and is the first project under the new Yogi government to get such a help. Adityanath will also unveil a new industrial policy this month even as major departments gave a presentation on the same to the CM on Wednesday.

Two senior UP ministers, Satish Mahana and Suresh Rana, were present at the ‘ground breaking’ ceremony of the Samsung project in Noida where the company plans to invest Rs 5000 crore to double its mobile phone production capacity.

The South Korean company has procured a site in Sector 81, close to its existing plant in Noida, doubling the area from 130,000 sq. m. for the project. On May 27, the Yogi government had remitted the stamp duty chargeable on the instruments of conveyance and on the instruments of lease of land executed in favour of Samsung as a ‘Mega Project’ with a view to “providing special facilities and concessions by the state government,” says a notification issued by the UP Governor, and accessed by ET. The Samsung India chief had met the UP chief minister in Lucknow on April 3.