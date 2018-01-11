Yogi Adityanath orders probe into judge’s allegation about his involvement in the fodder scam

| By : Web Desk

Lucknow, Jan 11: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into Special CBI Court Judge Shivpal Singh’s allegations, accusing him for liasoning with the men involved in the fodder scam.

Yogi has issued an order to the commissioner of Jhansi, Amit Gupta on Wednesday to probe the matter and sought a report at the earliest. Shivpal Singh had alleged that Yogi received calls from Lalu Prasad’s men in connection with the fodder scam. Although, one of the men named by Singh, the District Magistrate of Jalaun Mannan Akhtar denied contacting the Chief Minister.

Akhtar said that he never talked to Shivpal Singh over the phone and he must issue a statement if such an incident happened along with proof. According to Akhtar, he could not have spoken to Singh to confide the information on the dates the latter alleged.

“On the date mentioned in reports, I was in my hometown in Assam, on a leave”, Akhtar told media.

The RJD chief, along with 14 others, was found guilty by the court, while seven accused, including former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, were acquitted, on December 23.

Lalu was sentenced to 3.5 years in jail on January 06.