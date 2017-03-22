Yogi Adityanath, Parrikar and Maurya to wait till presidential poll to quit Lok Sabha

New Delhi, March 22: Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs, Yogi Aditya Nath, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Manohar Parrikar, who have taken up coveted assignments in states, are unlikely to resign from Parliament until the presidential polls slated for July.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya are Lok Sabha Members from Gorakhpur and Phulpur, respectively, whereas Manohar Parrikar, who took over as Goa Chief Minister, is a Rajya Sabha Member from Uttar Pradesh. Another deputy Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, has already resigned as mayor of Lucknow.

The three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers will require being elected within six months of their appointment, which will be due in September this year while the presidential polls are scheduled for July.

“They will have to be elected from either House in the state within six months and they will have to resign from Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha within 14 days of their election. There is no hurry … we have more serious issues than going for by polls at this juncture,” said a senior Bharatiya Janata Party member.

Bharatiya Janata Party sources said the party is now focused on the presidential polls as it will have a President of its choice after a thumping win in the recent assembly elections.

Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya have both the option of contesting a bypoll from an assembly constituency as well as for the legislative council as Uttar Pradesh has a having a two chambers House.

The two Chief Ministers before Yogi Adityanath -Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati – were members of the council as they didn’t contest the assembly polls.

Even as Yogi Adityanath is in no hurry to resign from Lok Sabha and seek election as a state legislator, offers to vacate by party MLAs have been pouring in.

Fateh Bahadur Singh, son of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Veer Bahadur Singh, has offered to vacate his Campierganj seat near Gorakhpur for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.